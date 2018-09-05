Games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dark Souls III and more are now on sale via the PlayStation Store.
Currently, Sony’s PlayStation store has several game sales available, including a Rockstar Games sale, Bandai Namco sale and an Assassin’s Creed sale.
Sony is also holding a ‘Countdown to Launch’ sale.
Bandai Namco
- Dark Souls III: Currently $19.99 — Originally $79.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Currently $39 — Originally $79.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Currently $26.39 — Originally $79.99
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: Currently $47.99 — Originally $79.99
- Little Nightmares: Currently $9.99 — Originally $24.99
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst: Currently $19.99 — Originally $79.99
This sale will last until September 11th.
Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: Currently $44.99 — Originally $89.99
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Currently $14.99 — Originally $29.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection: Currently $39.99 — Originally $79.99
This sale will last until September 11th and will have an extra 10 percent off if you have a PS Plus subscription.
Rockstar Games
- Grand Theft Auto V: Currently $24.41 — Originally $36.99
- Bully: Currently $8.99 — Originally $14.99
- Red Dead Redemption: $9.89 — Originally $29.99
- Max Payne: $8.99 — Originally $14.99
This sale will last until September 11th.
Lastly, the ‘Countdown to Launch’ offers a $15 credit when buying two or more of the following games.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: $79.99
- NBA 2K19: $79.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $79.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $53.49
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $79.99
This sale will run between September 6th at 11:59pm PT and September 7th 2:59am ET.
