September Android 9 Pie security patch OTAs and system images now available to download

The first post-Android 9 Pie OTA files and system images are now available. The OTA files and system images are for anyone who doesn’t want to wait for Google to push the latest security patch to their phone.
The update includes a Bluetooth car audio fix — an issue that I’ve experienced myself. Installing the OTA doesn’t require the user to unlock their device’s bootloader.
The factory images and OTA files are available on the Pixel and Pixel XL, as well as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
There are two versions of the update available for the first-generation Pixel Telus and Verizon variants. While there’s only one release for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL only have one release of the update.
The September 2018 Pixel/Nexus security bulletin also mentions a variety of security and functional patches that Google will release this month. Those fixes include an improvement to battery charge in the Retail Mode for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, as well as improving SW reporting for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Android 8.1 factory images and OTA files are also available for the Pixel C, Nexus 6 and the Nexus 5X.
The September patch is also available to Essential phone owners.
I’ll note that my Pixel 2 XL received the over-the-air update late last night — the night of September 4th — so the OTA rollout is incoming.
Source: Google, Via: Android Police
Comments