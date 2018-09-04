Here are smartphones that support VoLTE with Freedom Mobile

Canadian regional carrier Freedom Mobile recently launched voice over LTE (VoLTE).
Freedom initially pushed the service with the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG G6, followed by the carrier launching VoLTE on the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and A8.
Exciting news! 🎉
Voice over LTE is now available on Samsung #GalaxyS9 and S9+ devices. Welcome to enhanced voice calling!
Teaser Alert: The LG V30, Q6, Q Stylo+ and X Power 3 will be launching tomorrow. Stay tuned for software updates. 😉
Details https://t.co/NioKRsuSpN pic.twitter.com/tttqM9lYH1
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) September 4, 2018
However, Freedom still isn’t finished with its VoLTE roll out. The carrier has now launched the service on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Additionally, the company is rolling out the feature to a variety of phones, including the LG V30, LG Q6, LG Q Stylo+ and X Power 3.
Below is a list of all the phones with VoLTE on Freedom’s service and we’ll update the article whenever a new phone becomes available.
Freedom Mobile’s phones with VoLTE
- Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy A8
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG Q Stylo+
- LG X Power 3
- LG V30
- LG G6
