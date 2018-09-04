News
PREVIOUS|

Here are smartphones that support VoLTE with Freedom Mobile

Sep 4, 2018

3:57 PM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile

Canadian regional carrier Freedom Mobile recently launched voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Freedom initially pushed the service with the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG G6, followed by the carrier launching VoLTE on the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and A8.

However, Freedom still isn’t finished with its VoLTE roll out. The carrier has now launched the service on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Additionally, the company is rolling out the feature to a variety of phones, including the LG V30, LG Q6, LG Q Stylo+ and X Power 3.

Below is a list of all the phones with VoLTE on Freedom’s service and we’ll update the article whenever a new phone becomes available.

Freedom Mobile’s phones with VoLTE

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy A8
  • LG G7 ThinQ
  • LG Q Stylo+
  • LG X Power 3
  • LG V30
  • LG G6

Related Articles

News

Aug 23, 2018

6:14 PM EDT

Fido’s back to school wireless plans offer subscribers double data

News

Aug 13, 2018

3:12 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile brings VoLTE to its network, LG G7 ThinQ and LG G6 are first devices to receive fe...

News

Aug 20, 2018

2:17 PM EDT

Freedom rolling out VoLTE to Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and A8

News

Feb 26, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

Videotron launches Canadian and international toll-free Wi-Fi calling on iPhone and Samsung S7 ph...

Comments