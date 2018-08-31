News
ZTE shows off nubia-α, an upcoming wearable smartphone

Aug 31, 2018

6:07 PM EDT

ZTE’s sub-brand ‘nubia’ has revealed a smart bracelet that the company calls “the world’s most advanced wearable smartphone.”

ZTE has named the device ‘nubia-α’ and it can reportedly perform the same actions as a smartphone, says the company.

According to ZTE’s teaser for the device, the bracelet will be able to call contacts, find your phone, play music, take pictures and count steps.


Further, the phone-watch hybrid features a flexible OLED display with cellular connectivity.

ZTE has yet to reveal the company’s release date, specs or pricing for the smart bracelet.

Source: GSMArena

