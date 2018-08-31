Ontario Tesla Model 3 owners can once again claim $14,000 electric vehicle incentive

Tesla owners — and future owners — rejoice!
After recently losing a court battle, the Ontario government is giving Tesla Model 3 buyers its electric vehicle rebates, which has an incentive of $14,000.
“The ministry will abide by the court’s decision and I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process for the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program,” said the Honourable John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation, in a statement to MobileSyrup. “The Court has rendered its decision. The ministry will abide by the court’s decision and I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process for the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program.”
In total, there are approximately 600 Tesla owners involved. Of course, there is a catch as the would have to have ordered “on or before July 11th, and delivered to customers, registered and plated on or before September 10, 2018.”
The Ontario government will now appeal the court decision.
Source: Ontario
