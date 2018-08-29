Microsoft reveals new ‘Robot White’ Xbox One Elite Controller

News
The colour might be different, but the design is the same

Aug 29, 2018

5:30 PM EDT

Microsoft has revealed a new ‘Robot White’ version of its popular Xbox One Elite Controller.

Don’t get too excited, though — this is still just the first-generation Elite Controller and not the often-rumoured second iteration that’s tipped to feature adjustable thumbstick pressure.

Strangely, the new Xbox One Elite Controller also hasn’t been upgraded with USB-C or built-in support for wirelessly connecting to Windows 10 PCs via Bluetooth. Apart from its new white colour, the controller is identical to the Elite Controller that shipped back in 2015, complete with programmable paddles, four interchangeable joysticks and the ability to swap out the directional pad to be omnidirectional.

It’s also likely that this new white version of the Elite Controller still features the same adhesive issues with its arm grips, though we won’t be able to know for sure until it’s out in the wild.

Xbox One Elite Controller Robot White

The rumoured Elite Controller V2 leaked earlier this year, but at least as it stands right now, it appears this new version of the gamepad has either been delayed or canceled.

Microsoft says that new Robot White Xbox Elite Controller is launching worldwide on October 16th, 2018. In terms of pricing, the special edition white controller will cost $189.99 CAD.

