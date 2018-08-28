CanCon Podcast Ep. 128: The best apps for productivity

People in tech are always looking for a ‘hack’ – some little optimization through tool or trade that adds that extra whiff of productivity. The addiction to optimization in tech can turn the pursuit of productivity into an end in itself.
Allow CanCon then, to be your friendly local productivity dealer. Yes, we have the ‘protips’, and yes, we have the app and tool recommendations you need to get the most out of your workday. But more than that, this week’s CanCon podcast provides a framework for productivity that will last long after even the most useful app goes stale (looking at you, Evernote). Remember: you can’t manage your productivity unless you’re also managing yourself. Here’s a bunch of tips to help you do both.
Join the CanCon crew – Erin Bury, Managing Director of Eighty-Eight; Rob Kenedi, General Manager of TWG New York; and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief – for one productive conversation!
