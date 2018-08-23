News
iOS 12 public beta 8 is now available

Developer beta 10 has also dropped

The eighth version of iOS 12’s public beta is now available to download.

Users that are already enrolled in the beta can check out the Settings app to see if the update has made it to their specific iOS device.

This beta update doesn’t seem to add any major features to Apple’s operating system, but ideally, it’s likely a little less buggy given iOS 12’s public release is just around the corner.

iOS 12 is set to add a variety of new features to Apple’s mobile operating system, including Screen Time a new Stocks app and more.

Along with a new public beta, Apple has also dropped the 10th developer beta for iOS 12.

If you’ve already signed up for the beta on your iPhone, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update,’ in order to prompt your phone to download the new version of the beta.

