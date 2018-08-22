News
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 now available in Canada

Samsung's latest tablet comes in 64GB and 256GB configurations

Aug 22, 2018

10:01 AM EDT

South Korean electronics giant Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S4 tablet is now available in Canada.

The device comes in 64GB and 256GB configurations, which cost $869.99 CAD and $999.99 CAD respectively.

The 64GB variant comes in black and grey, and can be purchased at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com and at major retailers across Canada.

The 256GB variant is sold exclusively in black, and can be purchased at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com and at Best Buy Canada.

MobileSyrup‘s own Dean Daley reviewed the Tab S4, praising its long battery life and impressive speakers, but expressing some reservations about the device’s price and small keyboard.

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 pleasantly surprised me,” Dean wrote. “It functioned well and allowed me to get through a day of work.”

