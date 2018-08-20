News
PREVIOUS|

Google testing new search suggestion feature on Chrome’s New tab page

Aug 20, 2018

5:39 PM EDT

0 comments

Chrome Beta app on Android

Google is testing a new search suggestion feature on Chrome.

Google has placed a row of related search queries below the search bar. According to 9to5Google, the search queries are based on the user’s search history.

The search queries also feature categories such as ‘watches and watch accessories’ and ‘smartphones.’

Users can also choose to never show the topic or the suggestions. 9to5 continues by saying that the suggestions are not consistent and they disappear after the user opens a new tab.

Further, a search using one of the related topics will cause new suggestions to appear.

9to5Google doesn’t indicate where exactly Google is testing the new feature. However, it’s likely Google is testing the feature within the Chromium Gerrit.

Source: 9to5Google

Image Credit: 9to5Google 

Related Articles

News

Jul 31, 2018

12:42 PM EDT

Chrome and Firefox developing new ways to reduce memory usage

News

Aug 17, 2018

9:38 AM EDT

Google to release Assistant Smart Display later this year: report

News

Aug 10, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

Google Chrome update adds support for Windows 10 notifications

News

Aug 17, 2018

10:43 AM EDT

Google admits it still tracks your location even with ‘Location History’ turned off

Comments