Google testing new search suggestion feature on Chrome’s New tab page

Google is testing a new search suggestion feature on Chrome.
Google has placed a row of related search queries below the search bar. According to 9to5Google, the search queries are based on the user’s search history.
The search queries also feature categories such as ‘watches and watch accessories’ and ‘smartphones.’
Users can also choose to never show the topic or the suggestions. 9to5 continues by saying that the suggestions are not consistent and they disappear after the user opens a new tab.
Further, a search using one of the related topics will cause new suggestions to appear.
9to5Google doesn’t indicate where exactly Google is testing the new feature. However, it’s likely Google is testing the feature within the Chromium Gerrit.
Source: 9to5Google
Image Credit: 9to5Google
