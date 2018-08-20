News
Ubisoft Montreal’s Transference horror game to launch on September 18

Aug 20, 2018

6:23 PM EDT

Games publishing giant Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming horror title Transference is set to launch on September 18th.

The game is being co-developed by Ubisoft Montreal and SpectreVision, a Los Angeles-based production company co-founded by The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.

Ubisoft and SpectreVision have released a new demo called The Walter Test Case for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. The prequel demo has players living in a 1993 experiment featuring the recreated memories of a PTSD patient.

The demo is free to download from the PlayStation Store.

The full game, meanwhile, will cost $33.49 CAD and launch on Xbox One, PS4, PS VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. While Transference can be played on consoles in high-definition, Ubisoft recommends playing the game in VR on the PS VR, Vive or Rift headsets for a fully immersive experience.

Source: PlayStation Blog

