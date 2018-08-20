Ubisoft Montreal’s Transference horror game to launch on September 18

Games publishing giant Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming horror title Transference is set to launch on September 18th.
The game is being co-developed by Ubisoft Montreal and SpectreVision, a Los Angeles-based production company co-founded by The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.
Ubisoft and SpectreVision have released a new demo called The Walter Test Case for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. The prequel demo has players living in a 1993 experiment featuring the recreated memories of a PTSD patient.
The demo is free to download from the PlayStation Store.
The full game, meanwhile, will cost $33.49 CAD and launch on Xbox One, PS4, PS VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. While Transference can be played on consoles in high-definition, Ubisoft recommends playing the game in VR on the PS VR, Vive or Rift headsets for a fully immersive experience.
Source: PlayStation Blog
