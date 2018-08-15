News
Netflix and CBC’s ‘Anne With An E’ renewed for third season

Aug 15, 2018

3:58 PM EDT

Anne With an E

Anne With An E,’ a Netflix and CBC co-production series based on famous Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables, has been renewed for a third season.

The television show, which is based on the Canadian young adult novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, will begin production in this winter with a 2019 release date by the CBC and Netflix.

Anne with An E, which follows the story of Anne, played by Amybeth McNulty, as she works towards finding her place in the world.

“Through the storytelling of Anne with an E, the classic Canadian tale has transcended borders and found fans across our global membership,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix.  “We are excited to continue our partnership with CBC and Northwood and bring the series back for a third season.”

Season 3 is set to push Anne’s story into new territory with the introduction of original characters and narrative arcs.

The second season of ‘Anne with An E’ is set to air on CBC and stream through the public broadcaster’s streaming app, starting on September 23rd at 7pm ET/10pm PT.

The first season of the show is currently available on Netflix and is being aired by the CBC.

