News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers, Fido subscribers reportedly experiencing network outages [Update]

Users on Twitter have expressed frustration at a lack of wireless data and mobile telephony

Aug 13, 2018

9:19 AM EDT

0 comments

Update 13/08/2018 11:42am ET: According to an 11:35am ET Rogers tweet, the network outage issue has been resolved.

A Rogers spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the issue was resolved at 10:20am ET.

Canadian national carrier Rogers is reportedly experiencing a network outage affecting its wireless data services.

According to users on Twitter sending messages to the Rogers customer care and technical support account, the network maintained by Canada’s largest carrier by subscriber share is unable to connect to wireless data services.

Some users, like blkdiamond1 have even said that they’re unable to connect to mobile telephony services.

It’s important to note that the outages aren’t affecting all Rogers subscribers.

Twitter user @PeterFromToronto sent a tweet at 8:56am ET stating that LTE connectivity in Toronto seems to be working.

MobileSyrup Android phone was unable to connect to the Rogers network earlier this morning.

Additionally, Canadianoutages.com shows that 161 outage reports were submitted at approximately 8am ET, while the website currently shows 66 reports at the timing of writing.

As of Q2 2018, Rogers now has 8,921,000 postpaid subscribers and 1,705,000 prepaid subscribers, for a total of of approximately 10,626,000 subscribers.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for comment. This story will be updated with a response.

Are you a Rogers subscriber unable to connect to the carrier’s network? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

News

Aug 13, 2018

10:12 AM EDT

Bell returns to stocking carrier-locked phones at retail locations

News

Aug 9, 2018

12:32 PM EDT

Rogers offering $100 bill credit in Manitoba

News

Aug 13, 2018

10:43 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 13 – August 19]

News

Jun 5, 2018

9:17 AM EDT

Chatr’s data network has been down for the past 15 hours

Comments