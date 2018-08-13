Update 13/08/2018 11:42am ET: According to an 11:35am ET Rogers tweet, the network outage issue has been resolved.
A Rogers spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the issue was resolved at 10:20am ET.
The issue that some customers were experiencing impacting wireless data services has now been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your patience.
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) August 13, 2018
Canadian national carrier Rogers is reportedly experiencing a network outage affecting its wireless data services.
According to users on Twitter sending messages to the Rogers customer care and technical support account, the network maintained by Canada’s largest carrier by subscriber share is unable to connect to wireless data services.
Some users, like blkdiamond1 have even said that they’re unable to connect to mobile telephony services.
@RogersHelps I have no cell phone service and am expecting a job interview call to my cell phone in 30 minutes. Who pays for the lost job opportunity? rogers customer for 6 years and i have never been so frustrated. Why do I put up with this?@TELUSsupport @Bell should i switch..?
— blkdiamond1 (@blvckfinance) August 13, 2018
It’s important to note that the outages aren’t affecting all Rogers subscribers.
Twitter user @PeterFromToronto sent a tweet at 8:56am ET stating that LTE connectivity in Toronto seems to be working.
A MobileSyrup Android phone was unable to connect to the Rogers network earlier this morning.
Additionally, Canadianoutages.com shows that 161 outage reports were submitted at approximately 8am ET, while the website currently shows 66 reports at the timing of writing.
As of Q2 2018, Rogers now has 8,921,000 postpaid subscribers and 1,705,000 prepaid subscribers, for a total of of approximately 10,626,000 subscribers.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
