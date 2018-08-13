News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung mobile head hopes Galaxy Note 9 will outsell Note 8

Aug 13, 2018

1:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Note 9

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, its newest flagship smartphone.

Despite the its many similarities to the Note 8, Samsung’s mobile head DJ Koh said, in an interview with The Investor, that he believes the Note 9 will outsell its predecessor. Koh also hopes that the Note 9 will be able to outpace the Note 8 in terms of sales.

Additionally, Koh mentioned, in reference to the Note 7, that the battery in the Note 9 is safer than ever, and that users don’t have to worry about any potential safety issues.

The Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery, up to 512GB of expandable memory and a stylus with Bluetooth.

Check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 here. 

Source: The Investor

Related Articles

News

Aug 12, 2018

5:00 PM EDT

Are you happy with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

News

Aug 9, 2018

5:14 PM EDT

Android Pie final build continues to break Samsung Gear app

Reviews

Aug 10, 2018

12:09 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch Hands-on: Feeling lighter

Reviews

Aug 9, 2018

11:35 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-on: Subtle improvements

Comments