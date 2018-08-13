Samsung mobile head hopes Galaxy Note 9 will outsell Note 8

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, its newest flagship smartphone.
Despite the its many similarities to the Note 8, Samsung’s mobile head DJ Koh said, in an interview with The Investor, that he believes the Note 9 will outsell its predecessor. Koh also hopes that the Note 9 will be able to outpace the Note 8 in terms of sales.
Additionally, Koh mentioned, in reference to the Note 7, that the battery in the Note 9 is safer than ever, and that users don’t have to worry about any potential safety issues.
The Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery, up to 512GB of expandable memory and a stylus with Bluetooth.
Check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 here.
Source: The Investor
Comments