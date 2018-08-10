Netflix adds LG G7, Samsung Note 9, Tab S4 to HDR support list

On Thursday, following the launch of Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, Netflix added five new devices to its HDR support list.
- Huawei Honor 10
- LG G7
- LG V35
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The streaming giant also updated its HD support list to include the following devices:
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite
- Huwaei MediaPad T5 10
- Huawei Honor 10
- Huawei Nova 3
- LG G7
- LG v35
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Taking advantage of HDR support requires a compatible device, as well as a subscription to Netflix’s UHD tier. You’ll also need to update the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet to the latest available version.
Source: Netflix Via: Android Police
