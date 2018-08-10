News
Netflix adds LG G7, Samsung Note 9, Tab S4 to HDR support list

Aug 10, 2018

9:08 AM EDT

The Note 9 in 'Lavender Purple'

On Thursday, following the launch of Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, Netflix added five new devices to its HDR support list.

  • Huawei Honor 10
  • LG G7
  • LG V35
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The streaming giant also updated its HD support list to include the following devices:

  • Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite
  • Huwaei MediaPad T5 10
  • Huawei Honor 10
  • Huawei Nova 3
  • LG G7
  • LG v35
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Taking advantage of HDR support requires a compatible device, as well as a subscription to Netflix’s UHD tier. You’ll also need to update the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet to the latest available version.

Source: Netflix Via: Android Police

