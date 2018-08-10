News
PREVIOUS|

National Film Board of Canada launches free VR game on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

Aug 10, 2018

8:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Museum of Symmetry

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has released a free VR adventure game called Museum of Symmetry on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

This marks the NFB’s first foray into VR.

Developed by Montreal-based VR studio Casa RaraMuseum of Symmetry takes players through a trippy adventure through nature. The experience is playable in room-scale VR and features a mixture of 2D and 3D animation.  

“[Museum of Symmetry] sets out to test assumptions about “reality” versus “believability” in this powerful new medium,” Casa Rara wrote in a press release. “The goal is to offer the player a fantastical journey that is both emotional and physical, and to test the possibilities for suspending disbelief in VR.” 

Museum of Symmetry can now be downloaded on Steam and Viveport.

Related Articles

Business

Aug 9, 2018

6:23 PM EDT

Canadians are still using Facebook more than any other social network: MTM

News

Aug 10, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online service to launch in second half of September

News

Aug 9, 2018

9:04 PM EDT

Canadian-developed Cuphead hits three million copies sold

News

Aug 9, 2018

1:09 PM EDT

Sony announces ‘500 Million Limited Edition’ PlayStation 4 Pro system

Comments