National Film Board of Canada launches free VR game on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has released a free VR adventure game called Museum of Symmetry on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
This marks the NFB’s first foray into VR.
Developed by Montreal-based VR studio Casa Rara, Museum of Symmetry takes players through a trippy adventure through nature. The experience is playable in room-scale VR and features a mixture of 2D and 3D animation.
“[Museum of Symmetry] sets out to test assumptions about “reality” versus “believability” in this powerful new medium,” Casa Rara wrote in a press release. “The goal is to offer the player a fantastical journey that is both emotional and physical, and to test the possibilities for suspending disbelief in VR.”
Museum of Symmetry can now be downloaded on Steam and Viveport.
