Images and hands-on video of production Pixel 3 XL leak online

New to the Pixel 3 XL is a complimentary pair of USB-C headphones

Aug 8, 2018

Pixel 2 XL

New images and a hands-on video of the Google Pixel 3 XL have leaked online courtesy of a Russian tech blogger.

The box clearly includes a pair of USB-C headphones

Kanal Luchkova shared images and a video of what he says is a “pre-release version” of Google’s upcoming smartphone on his Telegram channel.

Luchkova didn’t disclose how he obtained the handset. However, the dogfood notation beneath the phone’s camera icon suggests it may have originally been the property of a Google employee.

The back of the 'Clearly White' Pixel 3 XL

For the most part, the images confirm what we already know about the Pixel 3 XL. It will most likely feature an octa-core processor — presumably the Snapdragon 845 — with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU. Additionally, the images corroborate past reports that the Pixel 3 XL will ship with Android 9.0 and a 1440 x 2960 resolution display.

The new piece of information here is that it appears the Pixel 3 XL will ship with a pair of USB-C headphones.

To date, Google has not included complimentary headphones with one of its Pixel smartphones. We also see that the ‘Clearly White’ features a subtle pastel green power button.

The leaked image gives us a good look at the Pixel 3 XL's deep notch

We also get a good look at the Pixel 3 XL’s very deep notch, which will likely irk many current Pixel fans.

With October fast approaching, we’ll likely see more of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the days and weeks to come.

Source: Kanal Luchova Via: Android Police

