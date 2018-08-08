eBay Canada offering 15 percent off products site wide today

eBay Canada has announced a one-day sale offering 15 percent off its entire site.
Until 1am ET on August 9th, Canadians can use the coupon code PRONTO15 to get 15 percent off any item $25 USD (approximately $32.50 CAD) or more.
The discount will be capped at $100 USD (roughly $130 CAD) and cannot be used on items from the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ and ‘Real Estate’ categories.
Below is a list of some of the popular tech products you can get for 15 percent off:
- Apple AirPods wireless headphones — $199.99 CAD [$169.99 with coupon]
- Essential Phone 128GB unlocked smartphone — $359.99 [$305.99 with coupon]
- iPhone 8 64GB unlocked smartphone — $699.99 [$594.99 with coupon]
- Nintendo Switch 32GB console — $379.99 [$322.99 with coupon]
- PlayStation 4 1TB console — $379.99 [$322.99 with coupon]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB unlocked smartphone — $814.99 [$692.99 with coupon]
- Xbox One S 500GB console — $279.99 [$237.99 with coupon]
Source: eBay Canada
Comments