News
PREVIOUS|

eBay Canada offering 15 percent off products site wide today

Aug 8, 2018

4:14 PM EDT

0 comments

eBay sign

eBay Canada has announced a one-day sale offering 15 percent off its entire site.

Until 1am ET on August 9th, Canadians can use the coupon code PRONTO15 to get 15 percent off any item $25 USD (approximately $32.50 CAD) or more.

The discount will be capped at $100 USD (roughly $130 CAD) and cannot be used on items from the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ and ‘Real Estate’ categories.

Below is a list of some of the popular tech products you can get for 15 percent off:

Source: eBay Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2018

8:12 AM EDT

PS4, Xbox One digital ‘Quakecon’ sale offers up to 50 percent off Bethesda games

Sponsored

Aug 3, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Become financially-savvy for $13 with Finance For Non-Financial Professionals

Sponsored

Aug 8, 2018

11:00 AM EDT

Become a spreadsheet wiz with this essential Microsoft Excel bundle

News

Jul 8, 2017

9:44 AM EDT

eBay Canada unveils summer deals promotion from July 10th to 18th

Comments