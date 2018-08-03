LG Q Stylo+ is now available in Canada

The LG Q Stylo+, one of LG’s newest midrange smartphones, is now available at a variety of Canadian telecoms.
Telus, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Koodo, Videotron and Freedom Mobile have all started carrying the device.
The Q Stylo+ starts at $0 on a two-year plan at Bell, Virgin, Koodo and Telus and Freedom. Meanwhile, at Quebec-based telecom Videotron, it’s priced at $29.95 on a two-year contract.
Outright the phone costs $449 at Bell, Virgin and Freedom, $460 at Koodo and Telus, and $419 at Videotron.
The LG Q Stylo+ features a 6.2-inch display with a 2,160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
The handset also sports a 3,300mAh battery, a 16-megapixel rear-facing shooter, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a Snapdragon 450 processor and 3GB of RAM.
Similar to the LG Stylo 3+ and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, the Q Stylo+ includes a stylus for notetaking.
