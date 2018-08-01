Latest iOS 12 developer beta hints next iPhone could include dual-SIM support

The latest iOS 12 developer beta’s configuration files hint that a dual-SIM iPhone might be on the way, according to a report from 9to5Mac.
This means that at least one of the three new iPhone models rumoured to be coming this September could include dual-SIM support. The configuration files specifically reference “second SIM status” and “second SIM tray status,” according to 9to5Mac. It’s likely that if there is truth to this rumour, Apple will limit support to a specific 2018 iPhone model.
Apple’s next generation of iPhones are all expected to feature a notch, with one version sporting a 6.1-inch LCD display, filling the line’s budget offering. There are also rumours circulating that Apple could have plans to release a larger version of the iPhone X called the iPhone X Plus.
While not many people likely have an interest in having two SIM slots in their iPhone, the feature could be useful in specific countries like India where carriers provide coverage on a regional basis.
We’ll learn for sure if dual-SIM support is coming to the iPhone at Apple’s upcoming September hardware event.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments