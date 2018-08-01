Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S4, the latest tablet in the company’s Tab S lineup.
With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung aims to go head-to-head with Apple’s iPad Pro in the tablet productivity space. With a tap of a button, Tab S4 users are able to switch over to DeX, activating a desktop-like experience, with multi-window support and full access to the Google Play Store. The tablet does this without the DeX pad, unlike the company’s smartphones.
The Tab S4 also includes Samsung’s S Pen, allowing users to translate text, write memos and use the new PenUp app. The PenUp app lets users draw doodles and then easily share them with the world, says Samsung.
The Tab S4 sports speakers tuned by AKG and features Dolby Atmos surround sound support.
Samsung’s latest tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 1,600 x 2,560 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Further, it sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 4GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There are two storage variants, too: a 64GB variant and a 256GB configuration. The Tab S4 also expandable memory up to 400GB.
Other features include a 7,300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.
While the tablet comes with the S Pen, Samsung also offers its own Book Cover Keyboard and a POGO charging dock, which uses a pin connection to charge the tablet.
It’s worth noting that the Tab S4 doesn’t feature wireless charging, but does come with a fast charger.
The 64GB tablet costs $869.99 CAD, while the larger 256GB model retails at $999.99. The Book Cover Keyboard is available for $199.99 and the POGO charging dock cost $89.99. Samsung is also selling a bundle with the 64GB model, the keyboard and the charging dock for $999.99 .The 64GB model comes in black and grey, while the 256GB variant is only available in black.
Pre-orders start on August 3rd, with the actual release date being set for August 22nd. The Tab S4 will be available online through Samsung’s digital store, as well as at Samsung Experience locations. Samsung will also sell the Tab S4 at a number of Canadian retailers, including Best Buy.
