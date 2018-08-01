Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ feature available for Windows Insider testers

Windows Insiders in the ‘Fast ring’ are getting a first taste of the upcoming ‘Your Phone’ app from Microsoft.
The app offers a more seamless way for users to access information on their phone from a Windows 10 computer.
For example, when you access Your Phone on your computer, you’ll see recent photos from your Android device. Furthermore, users can drag and drop these photos into other Windows 10 apps.
Microsoft first announced the feature in May alongside improvements for its Android launcher.
The feature requires Android 7.0 Nougat or above, and the company is working to support iPhones as well. However, support will be limited in comparison.
Users can send websites from their iPhone to their PC and back.
When you first set up Your Phone, Microsoft will send an app to your phone. You’ll need to download this app to use the feature.
Overall it’s an exciting new addition. Your Phone is in testing now, but we should see it as part of the Redstone 5 update in the fall.
However, I’m not certain how useful Your Phone actually is. I think it’ll need a few more features to really solidify the offering.
Right now, I can easily access photos from my phone on my computer using Google Photos. While it’s good to have a more immediate solution built into Windows, it needs to be more convenient than Google Photos.
