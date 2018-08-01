Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in August 2018

Every month, gamers subscribed to Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service get access to free games across the Japanese tech giant’s various gaming systems, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
In August, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the following six games at no additional charge:
- Mafia III (PlayStation 4)
- Dead by Daylight (PlayStation 4)
- Bound by Flame (PlayStation 3)
- Serious Sam 3 BFE (PlayStation 3)
- Draw Slasher (PlayStation Vita)
- Space Hulk (PlayStation Vita)
Mafia III is an open-world action-adventure game that tells the story of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam veteran who returns to the black mob in New Orleans. However, once the Italian Mafia wipes out the mob, Clay is forced to build a new family and get revenge.
Mafia III regularly costs $49.99 CAD.
Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer 4 vs. 1 horror game where one player assumes the role of the ruthless Killer, while four others play as Survivors working to escape him. Through third-person survival gameplay, players will need to be careful when navigating an ever-changing environment to avoid getting caught by the Killer.
Dead by Daylight regularly costs $44.99.
Bound by Flame is a fantasy-themed action-RPG that places players in the role of a mercenary possessed by a flame demon. Players will have to choose between unleashing the beast’s fearsome powers and rejecting them to hold onto whatever humanity they have left.
Bound by Flame regularly costs $26.99.
Serious Sam 3: BFE is a first-person shooter set in 22nd century Egypt during an alien invasion. The game supports four-player splitscreen co-op and 16-player online.
Serious Sam 3: BFE regularly costs $19.99.
Draw Slasher follow ninja Hanzo that has to rescue his family from the vile Pirate Monkey Zombie creatures. As Hanzo, players will be able to use the Vita’s touchscreen to perform powerful ninjutsu techniques in their quest.
Draw Slasher regularly costs $5.99.
Set in the popular Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Hulk is a strategy game that tasks players with leading a small squad of Space Marine Terminators. The team must fight to reclaim its honor by mounting an assault on the titular derelict space hulk, which has quickly become infested by hordes of vicious tyranid Genestealers.
Space Hulk regularly costs $26.99.
In addition to these six games, PlayStation Plus members can also get PlayStation VR horror game Here They Lie for free between August 7th and October 2nd. The game typically costs $26.99.
Finally, Sony is offering PlayStation Plus members Knowledge is Power for free from August 7th through November 6th. As one of Sony’s PlayLink titles, the Knowledge is Power trivia game lets players use a mobile device with the companion PlayLink app to connect to the PlayStation 4 and game with one another.
Source: PlayStation Blog
