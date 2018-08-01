Alolan Rattata is no longer hatching from eggs in Pokémon Go

A study done by Pokémon Go community ‘The Silphroad’ has confirmed that the Alolan version of Rattata no longer hatches from 7km eggs.
On the 20th of July members of The Sliphroad recorded all of their 7km egg hatches to determine how rare each Alolan Pokémon is.
Over the course of its research the team hatched 450 eggs, leading to a batch of new information.
The most significant discovery is that Alolan Rattata can no longer be found inside eggs. The group also broke down how often trainers can expect to hatch the other Alolan Pokémon.
Pokémon that have a 4/21 chance of hatching
- Diglet
- Geodude
- Meowth
- Sandshrew
- Grimer
It’s worth noting that the elusive Alolan Vulpix is still the rarest of them all, hatching 1 out of every 21 times.
Source: The Silphroad
