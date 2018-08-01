Facebook is personalizing the navigation bar in its Android and iOS apps

Facebook has announced that it will be offering more personalized navigation bars in its Android and iOS apps.
Going forward, Facebook users be able to use navigation bars featuring shortcuts to the features they use the most.
Previously, all users in the same country would see the same five icons in this bar. Now, the News Feed, notifications and menu icons will appear for all users, while the other two slots will instead be filled with the most frequently visited Facebook sections instead. This can include icons for user profiles, friend requests, Marketplace and more.
Facebook says most users will see between four and six icons in their personalized navigation bar.
“We want the shortcuts available in the navigation bar to reflect how an individual uses Facebook,” Facebook product manager Alexa Andrzejewski said in a press statement. “To that end, we’re customizing mobile shortcuts so everyone can more easily connect with their most frequently used products.”
The personalized navigation bars will roll out to all users around the world over the “next few weeks,” according to Facebook.
In the meantime, Facebook has also introduced tools that help users limit their social media usage.
Via: CNET
