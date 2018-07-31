Nintendo’s Switch has already sold 20 million consoles

In Nintendo’s most recent Q1 2018 quarterly earnings report, the company revealed that the Switch has sold 19.67 million units since its release back in March of 2017.
While there’s no way to know for sure given official sales numbers are only up to June 30th, with July statistics not yet being made available, it’s likely that Nintendo has already sold more than 20 million Switch consoles in total.
Nintendo projects to sell another 20 million Switch consoles between April 2018 and March 2019, though the company has only sold 10 percent or 1.88 million of its overall goal since April. That said, Nintendo has a promising holiday release schedule coming up, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Let’s Go games launching this fall — two titles that are sure to help the system’s sales.
Strong Switch performance has resulted in an 88.4 percent surge in revenue year-over-year, with Nintendo pulling in $275 million USD ( approximately $357 CAD), according to the company. The Japanese gaming giant also revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 10 million copies.
To put the Switch’s impressive sales in perspective, the console is on track to outsell the GameCube’s 22 million unit six-year lifecycle in far less than half the time.
In terms of the Wii U, Nintendo’s ill-fated predecessor to the Switch only sold 5.86 million units by the end of its first year on the market, with sales slowing significantly in subsequent years.
Given that Nintendo’s consoles typically sell well for their first 12 months or so on the market, followed by a significant drop in shipments in subsequent years, it’s going to be interesting to see if the company can continue to sustain this momentum.
Comments