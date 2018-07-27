Apple updates iOS Store app with refreshed search interface, voice support

Apple has updated iOS’s Store app with several search-related improvements.
Version 5.1 of the Store app sees Apple adding a new search interface that highlights trending searches. Presumably the idea here is to highlight information the user may have not known about.
Additionally, the app’s search functionality now includes support for voice. To take advantage of the functionality, simply tap the new microphone icon in the search bar and speak.
Lastly, a card interface now displays search results, helping to tidy things up.
Download the updated Store app from the iOS App Store.
Source: Apple
Comments