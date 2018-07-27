Philips Hue is releasing a connected bathroom mirror that lights up

It looks like Philips has plans to rapidly expand its Hue smart light ecosystem.
Just last week the tech giant released its outdoor smart lights in Canada, and now it looks like Philips has plans to expand into the bathroom with a new connected mirror that lights up.
The Adore Bathroom mirror look it will work like a standalone light-up mirror, but just like Hue’s other products, it will also be capable of connecting to a Hue Bridge Hub in order to connect it to your smart home setup.
While most of Hue’s other devices are plug-and-play, it looks like the Adore Bathroom mirror needs to be connected directly to a wall socket and permanently installed. The mirror’s product listing says that it features IP44 water resistance, which makes sense given its designed to be used in a bathroom.
It also seems to only feature adjustable white light and not rainbow-colours like other Hue products.
While the Adore Bathroom mirror is currently listed on Hue’s website, it’s unclear how much it will be price in Canada. Further, it’s also not currently in stock. We’ve reached out to Philips for more information and will update this story when we hear back.
Rumours also surfaced this week that Hue has plans to release Colour Outdoor Lightstrips.
Via: Android Police, The Verge
