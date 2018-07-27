Launch your information security career with this $91 Cybersecurity Certification mega-bundle

All businesses, big or small, need some form of cybersecurity to protect them from hackers and data thieves. This cannot be emphasized enough in 2018 onward, especially after high profile data leaks against seemingly impervious organizations like Equifax and Facebook.
Therefore, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is rising, and there’s no better time to earn a certification. This Cybersecurity Certification Mega Bundle will teach you everything you need to know to pass your certification exams for $91.51 CAD.
This cybersecurity bundle includes prep material for the CISA, CISM, and CISSP certification exams. A CISA certification shows employers that you have an understanding of information security audits, assurance, guidelines and more. CISM allows you to take your career further by endorsing your skills in managing an enterprises security. Finally, CISSP is an advanced certification required to define, build, and maintain a secure business environment.
The Cybersecurity Certification Mega Bundle normally costs $1,324.87 CAD [$999 USD], but this 93% off deal drives the price down to $91.51 CAD [$69 USD].
Additionally, if you use offer code DIGITALWEEK50, you can earn an additional 50% off your subscription. This code can be used until Friday, July 27.
Comments