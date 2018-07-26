Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in August

Microsoft has announced the four Xbox Games with Gold titles that will be free to Xbox Live Gold members for the month of August.
- For Honor — Available August 16th to September 15th on Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 2 Standard 10th Anniversary Edition — Available August 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Dead Space 3 — Available August 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two — Available August 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
Developed by Canadian studio Ubisoft Montreal, For Honor is a third-person action multiplayer game that has players fight one another using various historical warriors, including knights, samurai and vikings. The Games with Gold promotion will offer the standard version of the game, while several post-launch DLC expansions can be purchased on the digital Xbox Store.
The game regularly costs $59.99 CAD.
Forza Horizon 2, developed by prolific Forza studio Playground Games, is the seventh entry in the popular Xbox racing franchise. In Horizon 2, players can race around open-world versions of Southern France and Northern Italy. The 10th anniversary edition includes the full version of Forza Horizon 2, the ‘Forza Hub’ app for Xbox One and the Ten Year Anniversary Car Pack.
The game regularly costs $24.99.
Dead Space 3, developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, is the conclusion to spaceship engineer Isaac Clarke’s perilous journey. The survival horror co-op game follows Clarke and Sergeant John Carver as they fight to end the alien Necromorph threat once and for all.
The game regularly costs $25.99.
Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two follows Disney icon Mickey Mouse as he teams up with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to once again save the world of Wasteland with his magic paintbrush. The pair will encounter classic Disney characters like the villainous Pete and the wizard Yen Sid as they face off against the evil Mad Doctor.
The game regularly costs $19.99.
While you wait for August, the free Games with Gold for July can still be claimed for the next few days.
Source: Xbox Wire
Comments