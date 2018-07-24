Public Mobile offering 30-day $50/6GB and 90-day $150/18GB plans

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile has announced a price reduction on two 6GB data plans.
As of July 24th, 2018, subscribers will be able to purchase a 30-day 6GB plan with an additional 500MB of bonus data, unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $50.
Subscribers will also be able to purchase a 90-day 18GB plan with an additional 1.5GB of bonus data, unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and unlimited international text and picture messaging for $150.
Both plans provide users with 3G data speeds.
The 30-day plan was previously priced at $55, while the 90-day plan was previously priced at $165.
New customers can purchase these plans by purchasing and activating a Public Mobile SIM card, and then building their own plan.
Existing subscribers can activate either new plan by logging into the Public Mobile self serve portal, and building a new plan.
It appears that Rogers flanker brand Chatr offers the same $50/6.5GB plan with 3G speeds.
Bell flanker brand Lucky Mobile offers a $50/4GB 3G plan that comes with an additional 2GB of data.
Source: Public Mobile
