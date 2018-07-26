‘Nickelodeon Kart Racers’ is coming to Switch, PS4 and Xbox in October

Nickelodeon has announced a multiplayer racing game called Nickelodeon Kart Racers.
The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Kart Racers will come out October 23rd and retail for $39.99 USD (about $52.28 CAD). Furthermore, GameMill Entertainment is developing the game.
The game will feature racers from 12 different Nickelodeon properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold! and Rugrats. Players can also race on 24 different tracks inspired by Nickelodeon properties.
Kart Racers will support local multiplayer with up to four players.
Furthermore, the game has customizable karts with power-ups and special attacks. Players can also perform ‘fused’ special attacks in team-based multiplayer modes.
Overall, the game looks quite fun if you’re a Nickelodeon fan. However, it does look awfully similar to Mario Kart. It will be interesting to see what mechanics Nickelodeon adds to differentiate the game from its competitor.
One mechanic mentioned in the announcement was ‘Slime.’ It isn’t clear what exactly the slime will do. The announcement said that a “Slime overload will have you turning your karts into jet-ski racers.” This could be a design of the racetrack, or potentially a power-up or item players can activate.
Source: Gematsu Via: My Nintendo News
Comments