Celebrate Fortnite’s first birthday with cake, challenges and playground mode

Epic Games has launched a new Fortnite patch in celebration of the game’s first birthday.
Within the patch Fortnite brings back its playground mode and adds a compact SMG gun.
Playground mode lets a squad drop into an empty map and gives the player an hour to run around an empty island before the storm starts to close in. In playground mode players can explore, build and practice. This timed playground mode has increased the number of ammo boxes and bounce pads.
Looks like some birthday minigames have been added around the map, including skeet shooting: pic.twitter.com/TN0t4H4wSi
Another addition in this update is a number of a birthday challenges, such as dancing in front of birthday cakes. Epic has noted that not every birthday challenge is available to everyone.
Deal 1,000 damage and unlock a new emoticon, play 14 matches unlocks 5,000 experience and complete the three challenges to earn the ‘Birthday Cake Back Bling.’
If you don’t see the birthday challenges they should arrive around 8pm ET.
Epic Games has also hidden other changes from its patch notes, such as playable mini games throughout the game’s map.
