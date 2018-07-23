Google partners with blockchain startup to offer additional cloud services

Google has announced a partnership with New York-based Digital Asset, a startup that develops tools to build blockchain-based apps.
Using Digital Asset’s technology, Google is now allowing its Cloud customers to “explore ways they might use distributed ledger technology (DLT) frameworks.”
In a blog post, Digital Asset CEO Blythe Masters added that the partnership would “provide developers with a full stack solution so they can unleash the potential for web-paced innovation in blockchain.”
Google says it will reveal specifics about how the tech works on the customer end at the Google Next ’18 event in San Francisco later this week.
The announcement also corroborates a March report from Bloomberg stating Google was investing in blockchain startups. This partnership helps Google compete with Amazon’s Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure service in the cloud space.
