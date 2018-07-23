News
PREVIOUS|

Google partners with blockchain startup to offer additional cloud services

Jul 23, 2018

6:42 PM EDT

0 comments

blockchain

Google has announced a partnership with New York-based Digital Asset, a startup that develops tools to build blockchain-based apps.

Using Digital Asset’s technology, Google is now allowing its Cloud customers to “explore ways they might use distributed ledger technology (DLT) frameworks.”

In a blog post, Digital Asset CEO Blythe Masters added that the partnership would “provide developers with a full stack solution so they can unleash the potential for web-paced innovation in blockchain.”

Google says it will reveal specifics about how the tech works on the customer end at the Google Next ’18 event in San Francisco later this week.

The announcement also corroborates a March report from Bloomberg stating Google was investing in blockchain startups. This partnership helps Google compete with Amazon’s Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure service in the cloud space.

Source: Google Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Business

Jul 23, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

Google parent company Alphabet posts $32.66 billion revenue in Q2 2018

News

Jul 23, 2018

9:05 AM EDT

Second-generation Pixelbook to launch this fall with thinner bezels

News

Jul 13, 2018

4:25 PM EDT

MLB to release blockchain-based baseball trading game: report

News

Jul 23, 2018

8:09 PM EDT

Use Google Duo video call app via a Google Assistant voice command

Comments