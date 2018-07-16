Browse public networks with up to 5 devices using VPNSecure

The internet can be a scary place; with hackers, identity thieves and other shady individuals or organizations trying to access your private data, it’s necessary to protect yourself, especially when you’re accessing an unsecured public network.
Luckily, there are a variety of VPN services available to keep your data away from prying eyes. If you’re looking for a highly-rated service, look no further than VPNSecure, which you’ll find here for $26.33 CAD.
With VPNSecure, none of your browsing logs are recorded, so you can surf the web without fear of your data being exposed. Additionally, VPNSecure has servers in over 46 countries, allowing you to bypass geolocation blocks. This ensures that you can access services like Hulu while traveling abroad. Up to five devices can be connected to VPNSecure simultaneously, so you can keep your whole family’s wireless devices safe and secure.
VPNSecure usually goes on sale for $46.09 CAD [34.99 USD], down from $592.70 CAD [$450 USD], but you can find it here for $26.33 CAD [$19.99 USD], or nearly $20 off.
