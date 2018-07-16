There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
- Free SIM with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Increased price of the Unlimited Canada & U.S calling option (+$5) – Main Regions
- Increased price on all calling options and updated all data options on Share plans (SK)
- Increased price on all calling options, removed 1GB data option and added 20GB-30GB data options on Share plans (MB)
- Remove following data bonus campaigns:
- 2GB Bonus on 10GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
Ongoing
- Main Regions: 2GB bonus with all data options (Except 15GB)
- Up to 4GB on data option in Quebec
- $50 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
- Save $15/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Double data promo on 2GB for $40/month, 4GB for $45/month, and 6GB for $50/month
Cityfone
Ongoing
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
New
- Updated all Pulse plans in QC: 2GB bonus data on new 4GB plan and 3GB bonus data on new 5GB plan
- Remove following data bonus campaigns:
- Double data on 1GB and 2GB Pulse plans, 2GB bonus data on 6GB and 8GB Pulse plans (QC)
- 2GB Bonus on 5GB Pulse plans (MB/SK)
Ongoing
- 1 GB bonus data on 1GB Pulse plans, 2GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB Bonus data with all everywhere Canada & Big Gig plans – ends 18th of July
- $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
- $10/month off for 12 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
- $10/month off for 6 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increase data amount on most plans – up to 2GB (Main Regions + Quebec)
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data with $45, $55 & $65 prepaid plans (previously 1GB bonus with $55 & $65 prepaid plans)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
New
- Remove 2GB Bonus on 6GB data option
- Remove 200 Manitoba minutes option
- Remove Flat Rate Manitoba wide data & data plus
- Add 15GB Canada wide data for $40 monthly
Ongoing
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Starting October 2nd, PC Mobile will be rebranded to Koodo.
- Remove all 2-year contracts & smartphones. Only prepaid service is now available.
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promotion plan with 200 mins for $20
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- 5GB plan + bonus data now comes with 6GB + Bonus data for the same price (main regions)
- Updated 2GB bonus data offer: now is on all Share Everything plans – was on up to 10GB plans previously (main regions)
- Updated offer: $10/mo. discount for additional lines – was $15 off (all regions) + 2GB bonus data for one additional line – was 1GB bonus (main regions)
- Updated data on select plans, added 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans and 1GB bonus data for one additional line (QC)
- Introduced new Ultra tab for smartphones (QC)
- Remove 1GB bonus data offer on 7GB Share Everything plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data offer on 10GB Share Everything plans (SK)
- 2GB bonus data offer on 6GB Share Everything plans (MB)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
New
- Removed 6GB data option (QC)
- 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data
Ongoing
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
- 4GB Bonus Data on 4GB plan (QC)
- 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB & 14GB plan (QC)
- Save $15/month (QC) or $10$5/month (all other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus with 2GB Basic plan
- 2GB Bonus with 7 & 8 GB Premium Plus plans & 4GB / 5GB / 6GB Premium plans
- 1 month Free when BYOP with 2GB+ data plans
- Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- Remove 2GB Bonus on selected plans in Manitoba & Saskatchewan
Ongoing
- Up to $50 Bonus gift with selected phones
- Up to 2GB bonus on selected plans in Quebec
- Main Regions: up to 2GB bonus with most plans
