Three Canadian producers team up with new artists for a Samsung Studio Session

Samsung brought together three Canadian producers and paired them with up-and-coming musicians for a two day recording session.
Dubbed Studio Sessions, the recording event took placed at Vancouver’s Warehouse Studio. Samsung recorded the Studio Sessions using a Galaxy S9+.
The producers included Tyler Williams, known as T-Minus. The Grammy award-winner hails from Ajax, Ontario. He has worked with popular artists like The Weeknd, Drake, Kendrik Lamar and more.
Producer Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, known as WondaGirl, was also part of the recording session. The Brampton, Onatario-born producer has worked with Jay-Z, Drake and Kanye West.
Finally, Toronto-based producer Harrison participated in the sessions.
The Session produced three videos and an album over the course of two days. You can check out the videos below.
However, the album produced during the Studio Session is exclusive to the Samsung Members app. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store, but it appears it’s only available for Samsung devices.
For those of us without a Samsung phone, the company posted a selection of songs to the project’s official SoundCloud page.
Overall, it’s a neat project from Samsung, and a great way to showcase new Canadian talent in the music industry.
Additionally, the SoundCloud samples sound great. Unfortunately the full album is only available for Samsung users, leaving plenty of people out of some great music.
Source: Samsung
