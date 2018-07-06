Bell increases price of unlimited Canada-U.S. calling plans by $5

National carrier Bell has increased the cost of all of its unlimited Canada-U.S. plans by $5.
According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, as of July 5th, 2018, the plans that previously cost $70, $75, $85 and $95 now cost $75, $80, $90 and $100.
For reference, the $75 plan is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan, while the $80 Smartphone plan is for budget or mid-range devices on a two-year contract. The $90 Premium and $100 Premium Plus are for more expensive, flagship devices.
These base pricing tiers, which include unlimited Canada-U.S. calling and international text, are paired with a monthly data package to form a wireless plan. The cost of data has not increased, just the cost of unlimited Canada-U.S. calling.
In addition to the price increase, it appears that Bell has added a $40 bring-your-own-device unlimited Canada calling tier, for new activations only.
Bell also recently increased the cost of its data overage charges from $0.07/MB to $0.10/MB.
