Have you ever dreamed of purchasing a piece of McDonald’s history? Perhaps you’ve been waiting for your chance to buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger with fries that measures in at a positively spry six years old?
Well, now is your chance.
I’m selling my 6 YEAR OLD McDonald’s Cheeseburger & Fries! You KNOW you want to buy them! https://t.co/299KSi8ZKV Get your own piece of undying history today!! Originally Purchased June 7, 2012 @cbcasithappens @oneredpaperclip @CTVKitchener @TheEllenShow
— Dave Alexander (@RWTFarm) July 5, 2018
In what seems like a conscious effort to gather media attention, Dave Alexander, who is the host of the Ultimate OTR podcast, as well as the DaveDoesLife YouTube Channel, sent out a photo of his prized, cheeseburger and fries possession, along with messages to outlet twitter handles like @cbcasithappens, @CTVKitchener and of course, @TheEllenShow.
Hi Dave! Ok – we’ll bite! I’m a producer with @cbcasithappens, might you email/DM me? imogen.birchard@cbc.ca Thanks!
— imogen birchard (@imogenjmb) July 5, 2018
As expected, within hours of the original Tweet, CBC’s ‘As It Happens,’ the public broadcaster’s national evening radio show, reached out to Alexander — yes, you read that correctly.
Also, congrats to Alexander, because after all, I am writing this story.
PLEASE!!! Check out CBC As It Happens tonight at 6:45 Eastern Time for an interview about the Cheeseburger! For Real People…. My Cheeseburger is going to be on National Radio!
— Dave Alexander (@RWTFarm) July 5, 2018
The burger and fries bundle is currently listed at $150 on eBay, which is a steal when you consider owning the positively nutritional meal gives you access to an important part of fast food history. The aging meal also isn’t a ‘Buy It Now item,’ which means there’s actually a minor bidding war going on right now for the right to own the burger and fries.
“This burger & fries has been sitting on a shelf for over 6 years! The fries are in incredible shape. The Cheeseburger is plain with no toppings at all, just the bun, meat patty and slice of cheese,” reads a quote from the burger and fries listing.
According to its eBay listing, the cheeseburger and fries were purchased on June 7th 2012 in London, Ontario.
What a time to be alive.
