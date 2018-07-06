News
PREVIOUS

You can actually purchase this Canadian man’s 6-year-old McDonald’s cheeseburger

Jul 6, 2018

2:56 PM EDT

0 comments

BUrger and fries

Have you ever dreamed of purchasing a piece of McDonald’s history? Perhaps you’ve been waiting for your chance to buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger with fries that measures in at a positively spry six years old?

Well, now is your chance.

In what seems like a conscious effort to gather media attention, Dave Alexander, who is the host of the Ultimate OTR podcast, as well as the DaveDoesLife YouTube Channel, sent out a photo of his prized, cheeseburger and fries possession, along with messages to outlet twitter handles like @cbcasithappens, @CTVKitchener and of course, @TheEllenShow.

As expected, within hours of the original Tweet, CBC’s ‘As It Happens,’ the public broadcaster’s national evening radio show, reached out to Alexander — yes, you read that correctly.

Also, congrats to Alexander, because after all, I am writing this story.

The burger and fries bundle is currently listed at $150 on eBay, which is a steal when you consider owning the positively nutritional meal gives you access to an important part of fast food history. The aging meal also isn’t a ‘Buy It Now item,’ which means there’s actually a minor bidding war going on right now for the right to own the burger and fries.

“This burger & fries has been sitting on a shelf for over 6 years! The fries are in incredible shape. The Cheeseburger is plain with no toppings at all, just the bun, meat patty and slice of cheese,” reads a quote from the burger and fries listing.

According to its eBay listing, the cheeseburger and fries were purchased on June 7th 2012 in London, Ontario.

What a time to be alive.

Related Articles

News

Jun 21, 2018

5:05 PM EDT

Videotron and SaskTel once again top J.D. Power TV and internet customer satisfaction survey

News

Jun 28, 2018

12:52 PM EDT

CRTC phasing out local voice subsidy in favour of internet-first approach by 2021

News

Dec 12, 2012

9:17 AM EDT

A bug in the machine: ant gets caught under customer’s Nexus 10 display

Business

Jul 3, 2018

5:42 PM EDT

Local B.C. communities can now apply for grant funding for high-speed internet

Comments