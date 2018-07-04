Zombie survival series Dead Island’s first mobile game is now available

Zombie survival horror video game franchise Dead Island has made its way to mobile for the first time.
Dead Island: Survivors, a free-to-play tower defence game, is now available to download on Android and iOS. In Survivors, players will have to construct various traps, walls and weapons to repel waves of zombies trying to invade their bases.
In-app purchases ranging from $1 to $100 are also available, which can be used to purchase lootboxes or cash to help upgrade bases.
Collect, build, fight and survive! Dead Island: Survivors is out now on iOS and Android.
App Store: https://t.co/XKkkLvMbTT
Google Play: https://t.co/et8rnzFU9V pic.twitter.com/F8rigqYDf6
— Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) July 4, 2018
Survivors has soft launched in various regions over the past two years, but today’s rollout marks the game’s proper worldwide release.
Notably, Survivors is the first new entry in the series since Dead Island: Epidemic, a PC multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that was launched in open beta in 2014 and shut down one year later.
Meanwhile, Dead Island 2, the sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, has been absent from the public eye for quite some time now. The game was originally announced in June 2014 but failed to meet its target of a second-quarter 2015 release. In July 2015, publisher Deep Silver announced that it had parted ways with German developer Yager (best known for 2012’s criminally underrated military shooter Spec Ops: The Line), citing creative differences over the vision for Dead Island 2.
Deep Silver soon shifted development to UK-based Sumo Digital, but the game went dark soon after. There’s been no word on the game in over a year. Given that Sumo Digital is currently leading development on Xbox One exclusive Crackdown 3 — a game that has been plagued by its own lengthy development cycle — it remains to be seen when (or even if) Dead Island 2 will ever be released.
Via: Destructoid
