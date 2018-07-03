OnePlus 6 designs and prototypes reveal different back panels, camera setups

OnePlus went through a lot of prototypes before deciding how exactly it wanted the OnePlus 6’s rear to look — and now we know more about them, thanks to PCMag.
So far we’ve seen the phone in Silk White, Midnight Black, Mirror Black and now Red. However, when the publication recently went to OnePlus’ HQ in Shanghai, it witnessed quite a number of rear back panels for the OnePlus 6.
Some of the back plates were pink, green, dual toned, matte, glossy and one PC Mag noted looked similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.
Here’s PC Mag’s video below.
The publication also saw different designs for the OnePlus 6 handsets. Some of the models had no headphone jacks, others had a single rear-camera setup, or a horizontal dual camera setup. Still others had large plastic “radio windows” for LTE signal reception — none of these windows were as Google’s Pixel back panel.
Other designs for the OnePlus 5 look almost identical to the HTC’s design for its One M7 to its 10 series of devices.
OnePlus’ newest coloured smartphone, the Red OnePlus 6, becomes available on July 10th.
Source PCMag
