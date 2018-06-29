Canadians consumed an average of 1.5GB of mobile data per month in 2017: OECD

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Canadians consumed an average of 1.54GB of mobile data per month in 2017.
Released on June 28th, 2018, the OECD’s latest numbers take into account data gathered over the course of 2017.
The average mobile data usage among the OECD’s 37 member states in 2017 was 2.82GB.
Residents of Finland consumed the most data — 15.45GB per month — while residents of the Slovak Republic consumed the least data per month — 0.72GB.
Canada’s consumption, therefore, ranked
The OECD’s data also shows that approximately 26.4 million Canadians were subscribed to mobile telephony services in 2017.
Additionally, 65.9 out of every 100 Canadians subscribed to both data and voice services, while 6.1 out every 100 Canadians subscribed to data-only services.
Japan boasted the most mobile telephony subscriptions per 100 people, while Colombia had the fewest mobile telephony subscriptions per 100 people.
In Japan, there are 163.1 subscriptions per 100 people, while there are only 48.6 subscriptions per 100 people in Colombia.
It’s worth noting that, of the OECD’s 37 member countries, Canada ranked 30th in terms of subscriptions per 100 people.
According to the OECD, mobile internet subscriptions increased among its 37 members countries by 80 million users, reflecting an increase of 6.1 percent.
Interestingly enough, the OECD reported 1.377 billion mobile broadband subscriptions among a population of 1.344 billion people.
High wireless costs potentially contribute to lower data usage
A report published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) in December 2017 suggested that Canadians continue to pay some of the highest telecom prices in the world.
According to the ISED report, Canadians pays among the highest prices for some of the least mobile data, while countries like Australia, France and the U.K. pay quite a bit less for quite a bit more.
An article published by University of Ottawa internet law professor Michael Geist on June 29th, 2018 expands on the subject of Canadian mobile internet usage.
“The OECD released the latest data on broadband usage this week highlighting yet again that the high costs of Canadian wireless services have real world consequences when it comes to consumer data usage,” said Geist.
Source: OECD
Comments