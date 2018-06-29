8BitDo has revealed a new wireless controller for the NES Classic

The NES and SNES classic have taken the gaming world by storm since Nintendo started making the retro consoles in 2016.
One of the main complaints about the console was that it still features wired controllers with short cords.
The NES Classic’s controller had an incredibly short cord that’s only around two and a half feet long. That’s five feet shorter than the original NES controller cord.
Since Nintendo decided to make things so difficult for its customers, third-party controller manufacturers have had to step in to solve the problem.
When the NES Classic first hit the market in 2016 8BitDo released its first version of the wireless NES controller called the N30.
The company’s latest version is called the N30 2.4G. The new controller sports a black colour scheme and the buttons are arranged in a square instead of the traditional NES cross.
So far the controller is only available for pre-order in the United States for $24.99 USD, but MobileSyrup has reached out to 8BitDo to find out if Canadians will be able to buy the controller.
Source: 8BitDo
