Celebrate Canada Day with Netflix’s Canadian content

Just in time for Canada Day, here’s a list of a number of Netflix movies and TV shows that were filmed in the great white north, made in Canada or at the very least, star Canadians.
If the list is too long, or if none of the content excites you, Netflix has also released a specific site listing all of its Canadian content in one convenient location.
Canadians in Starring Roles
- Amanda Stephen from Quebec (Orange is the New Black)
- Antoni Porowski from Montreal (Queer Eye)
- Annie Murphy (Ottawa), Catherine O’Hara (Toronto), Dan Levy (Toronto) Eugene Levy (Hamilton)
- Ellen Page from Halifax (Inception)
- Ellen Wong hailing from Scarborough, Ontario (GLOW)
- Finn Wolfhard from Vancouver (Stranger Things)
- Jim Carrey from Newmarket (Liar Liar)
- Michael Cera from Brampton (Superbad)
- Mike Myers from Scarborough (Shrek)
- Neve Campbell from Guelph (House of Cards)
- Russell Peters from Toronto (Stand ups: Almost Famous & Notorious)
- Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Just Friends, Definitely Maybe, The Change-UP, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, etc.)
- Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys, Drive and The Notebook)
- Sandra Oh from Ottawa (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Seth Rogen from Vancouver (Hilarity for Charity, 50/50)
Filmed Canada
- Lost in Space (Vancouver)
- Riverdale (Vancouver)
- Suits (Toronto)
- Travelers (Vancouver)
- Coming Soon: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Vancouver)
- Coming Soon: The Umbrella Academy (Toronto)
Canadian Content
- Alias Grace
- Anne with an E
- Baroness Von Sketch Show – Seasons 1 & 2
- Degrassi: Next Class – Seasons 1 to 3
- Goon
- Heartland – Seasons 1 to 10
- Kim’s Convenience – Seasons 1 & 2
- Mr.D – Seasons 1 to 7
- Schitt’s Creek – Seasons 1 to 3
- The F Word
