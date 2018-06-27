Snap to reportedly launch gaming platform within Snapchat app

Snap is reportedly launching a gaming platform later this year that’s set to operate within its Snapchat app.
The report comes from The Information which has received word that the platform already has one gaming publisher signed on to make games for the upcoming service.
Snap will reportedly launch its gaming platform this fall, according to the publication.
The report also indicates that Snap has been working on the service for at least the last year. Further, Snap’s acquisition of PlayCanvas, a UK startup, last month was in order to make software for these mobile games.
According to The Information, the titles will be available within an app store inside the Snapchat app.
Source: The Information, Via: Engadget
