News
PREVIOUS

Pokémon Go hits largest player base since summer of 2016

It looks like Pokémon Go is far from dead

Jun 27, 2018

10:38 AM EDT

0 comments

Pokemon Go

Despite what some might want you to believe, Pokémon Go remains one of the most popular mobile games out there.

Now, according to a study by SuperData ResearchPokémon Go has hit its largest player base across iOS and Android since the game’s first release back in the summer of 2016.

SuperData, however, has not released specific numbers for both of these time periods. Since the game’s release, Niantic has frequently dropped new content updates for the title, including adding a variety of new Pokémon, Field Research tasks, and most recently the long-awaited ability to trade Pocket Monsters with other players.

SuperData says that Pokémon Go earned $104 million USD in May, amounting to a 174 percent increase from the same period last year. The mobile, augmented reality title was also the 4th highest-earning mobile title in May across both iOS and Android, according to SuperData’s study.

So while Pokémon Go might not be getting the mainstream attention it once was — somehow back in 2016 I ended up on CBC’s The National talking about the game — it still remains one of the most popular mobile titles out there.

Though I grew bored of the game a few months after its first release back in 2016, I recently picked it up again and started playing following the addition of new trading features.

I’ve been surprised by how much Niantic has added to what was at one point an incredibly simple mobile title.

Source: SuperData

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2018

11:34 AM EDT

Pokémon Go has finally added the much-requested trading feature

News

Jun 21, 2018

3:16 PM EDT

Regice has been added to Pokémon Go as a raid boss

News

Jun 26, 2018

12:49 PM EDT

Fortnite generated a record-breaking $318 million in revenue in May

Features

Jun 14, 2018

4:12 PM EDT

Here are all of the Canadian-made games shown off at E3 2018

Comments