Google Home and Chromecast down some for users worldwide

People around the world are reporting that their Google Home and Chromecast devices currently are not working.
Google has acknowledge the issue, and says that it is working on a fix. Google has also confirmed the issue to TechCrunch, which states that the issue is affecting “some” users.
Hey there, sorry for the trouble. We don’t have a time frame, but rest assured that our team is working hard to have this fixed — we’ll let you know once we have an update. Thanks for bearing with us.
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018
The Chromecast issue appears to prevent users from streaming any content at all. In fact, a user from the Chromecast Product Forum noted that the Chromecast icon has disappeared from a variety of streaming apps, including Netflix.
As for Google Home, the smart speakers are currently not able to respond to questions. Some products are saying that setup is required. In my case, home says something along the lines of “can’t help right now, try again in a few seconds.”
Let us know in the comments below if you’re experiencing with the same issue with your Google smart home devices.
Source: TechCrunch, The Verge
Comments