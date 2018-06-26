It looks like Samsung is starting to low-key promote the Note 9

News
All aboard the Note 9 hype train

The Note 8 is currently one of five devices that supports HDR playback via Netflix

Samsung has already started gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 9.

A recent video posted to the South Korean manufacture’s YouTube channel marks the launch of a new photography contest.

Samsung asks users to “Capture their best Ramadan Moments” in a contest, for a chance to be featured in a Samsung ad, or win a trip to the global unveiling of the next Galaxy phone.

This is the first official notice that Samsung has posted regarding the launch of its new flagship. The company’s next phone is widely assumed to be the Galaxy note 9.

The Note 9 just recently passed FCC certification, indicating that it’s likely to launch at least somewhat soon.

Source: Samsung

