News
PREVIOUS|

Legacy pencil maker Staedtler is making styluses for Chromebooks

Staedtler has revealed one of the best looking styluses so far

Jun 25, 2018

9:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Staedtler, a popular pencil and school supplies brand, is now making its way into the Chromebook stylus market.

The wood-based stylus comes in four different colours and is packed with a variety of modern features.

The stylus uses ElectroMagnetic Resonance technology and never has to be charged, so it’s always ready to be used. The company also says the stylus has palm rejection so it should be easy-to-use for kids and useful for professionals.

Wacom developed the technology behind the stylus, so it should be fairly high quality.

To start off the stylus will work with the Acer Chromebook Spin 11, Asus Chromebook Flip C213, the HP Chromebook x360 and the Samsung Chromebook plus and Pro.

The company said that this new stylus is built with the education market in mind and goes on sale at the end of the summer.

This isn’t the first version of the Norris stylus. There’s a Samsung Norris stylus that’s very similar to this one but only works with Samsung’s devices and costs $82 CAD on Amazon.ca. 

Source: Staedtler

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2018

3:20 PM EDT

Hidden setup page points to upcoming Android Messaging desktop client

News

Aug 15, 2017

10:31 AM EDT

Samsung patents smartphone with breathalyzer capabilities

News

Aug 26, 2014

10:48 AM EDT

LG announces the G3 Stylus

News

Aug 7, 2015

10:29 AM EDT

Apple has been testing styluses for use with the iPad

Comments