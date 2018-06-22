Protect your personal info with a 2-Year PureVPN subscription

Public Wi-Fi can come in handy during crucial moments, such as responding to important emails. Unfortunately, public hotspots aren’t secure, meaning shady organizations and hackers can gain access to your personal information if you don’t have the proper protection.
The best way to protect your devices is with a VPN, but there are dozens of VPN services on the market, many of which are expensive. However, PureVPN is currently offering a 2-year subscription for $63.63 CAD [$49 USD].
Earning 4.9/5 stars on VPN Ranks, PureVPN is one of the most popular VPN services available. It uses over 550 servers across 141 countries to encrypt your data while accessing public hotspots, so you can browse securely just about anywhere.
What’s more, PureVPN allows you to connect up to 5 devices at once, so you can cover multiple phones and laptops. In fact, PureVPN can be used on just about any device with an internet connection, such as your router, gaming console, or smart TV.
A 2-year subscription to PureVPN will normally set you back $341.29 CAD [$262.80 USD], but you can find it for 81% off on our deals page, dropping the price to $63.63 CAD [$49 USD].
